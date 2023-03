Television celebrities, including Karanvir Bohra, Arjun Bijlani, and Nishant Bhat, are indulging in the festivities of the color. Watch Video.

Holi 2023: TV Stars Holi 2023: People are celebrating the vibrant festival of Holi with great enthusiasm and zeal. The festival symbolizes the transition from winter to spring and the triumph of good over evil. Television celebrities, including Karanvir Bohra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Jay Bhanushali, are also indulging in the festivities and sharing glimpses of their celebrations with fans on social media. The occasion is not only about splashing colors on loved ones but also indulging in traditional delicacies like gujiyas. Holi remains a significant festival in India, bringing people together to celebrate and spread joy. Watch Entertainment Videos.