Bollywood celebs like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, and Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to extend their Holi wishes to fans as the festival is celebrated across India.

Holi 2023: As Holi celebrations kick off in India, Bollywood celebrities are joining in the festivities and extending their warm wishes to fans on social media. Stars like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Kartik Aaryan have taken to Instagram to share their greetings and spread the joy of the festival of colors. The social media platforms are flooded with colorful pictures and videos of the stars enjoying the festival with their loved ones. Despite the ongoing pandemic, the spirit of Holi seems to be high as people continue to celebrate the festival with caution and safety measures.