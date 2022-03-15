videos

Honey Singh Birthday: Why Yo Yo Honey Singh disappeared from the music industry!- Watch

Famous singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is celebrating his 39th birthday. Honey made his debut with the song 'Shakal Pe Mat Ja'. Every song of his became a super hit. In this video we are telling you why Yo Yo Honey disappeared from the industry

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 15, 2022 4:07 PM IST

Honey Singh Birthday: Famous singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Honey was born on March 15, 1983 in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Honey Singh's real name is 'Hirdesh Singh'. Who became Yo Yo Honey Singh as soon as he entered the music industry. Honey Singh is a great singer, rapper, music producer as well as an actor. He has also stepped into the world of acting with Punjabi films. Honey made his debut with the song 'Shakal Pe Mat Ja'. Every song of his became a super hit. In this video we are telling you why Yo Yo Honey disappeared from the industry

