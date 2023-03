In a conversation, Yo Yo Honey Singh expressed his excitement about the new song and encouraged fans to watch the video for more information. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Honey Singh drops his new track 'Kanna Vich Waaliyan': Yo Yo Honey Singh, the popular Indian singer and rapper, has launched his latest song 'Kanna Vich Waliyan' with Hommie Dilliwala in Delhi. The song has already created a buzz with his previous hit 'Kudi Chamkili' from the movie 'Selfie'. Despite being known for his catchy romantic songs such as 'Blue Eye', 'Desi Kalakar', and 'Brown Brown', Yo Yo Honey Singh has only provided a rap verse in his latest release. In an exclusive conversation, he expressed his excitement about the new song and encouraged fans to watch the video for more information. Fans of the popular musician will undoubtedly be thrilled with this latest release and eagerly await more from him in the future.