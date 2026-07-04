How Did Aamir Khan Find Love Again At 60? Inside His Magical Love Story With Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Love Story: In this video, we dive deep into the beautiful and unexpected romance of Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, and his partner Gauri Spratt. After two previous marriages, Aamir Khan opened up about finding love once again at the age of 60. From a casual friendship that started 25 years ago to reconnecting through family and moving in together, find out how their bond blossomed into a lifelong partnership right before their intimate wedding.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt Love Story: In this video, we dive deep into the beautiful and unexpected romance of Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, and his partner Gauri Spratt. After two previous marriages, Aamir Khan opened up about finding love once again at the age of 60. From a casual friendship that started 25 years ago to reconnecting through family and moving in together, find out how their bond blossomed into a lifelong partnership right before their intimate wedding.