How Larissa Bonesi Escaped Kidnapping In Delhi: Actress Breaks Silence On Aryan Khan Rumors
How Larissa Bonesi Escaped Kidnapping In Delhi: Actress Breaks Silence On Aryan Khan Rumors
Catch this Exclusive Interview with Director-Producer Akashaditya Lama and Actress Larissa Bonesi as they share behind-the-scenes stories from their upcoming film Dulhania le aayegi. In this candid chat, Larissa Bonesi breaks her silence on her chilling near-kidnapping experience in Delhi, clarifies rumors surrounding Aryan Khan, and opens up about her love for Indian culture and advice for Bollywood stars. Watch the full interview now!
By: Video Desk | Published: July 28, 2026 3:51 AM IST
Catch this Exclusive Interview with Director-Producer Akashaditya Lama and Actress Larissa Bonesi as they share behind-the-scenes stories from their upcoming film Dulhania le aayegi. In this candid chat, Larissa Bonesi breaks her silence on her chilling near-kidnapping experience in Delhi, clarifies rumors surrounding Aryan Khan, and opens up about her love for Indian culture and advice for Bollywood stars. Watch the full interview now!