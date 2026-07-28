How Larissa Bonesi Escaped Kidnapping In Delhi: Actress Breaks Silence On Aryan Khan Rumors

Catch this Exclusive Interview with Director-Producer Akashaditya Lama and Actress Larissa Bonesi as they share behind-the-scenes stories from their upcoming film Dulhania le aayegi. In this candid chat, Larissa Bonesi breaks her silence on her chilling near-kidnapping experience in Delhi, clarifies rumors surrounding Aryan Khan, and opens up about her love for Indian culture and advice for Bollywood stars. Watch the full interview now!

Catch this Exclusive Interview with Director-Producer Akashaditya Lama and Actress Larissa Bonesi as they share behind-the-scenes stories from their upcoming film Dulhania le aayegi. In this candid chat, Larissa Bonesi breaks her silence on her chilling near-kidnapping experience in Delhi, clarifies rumors surrounding Aryan Khan, and opens up about her love for Indian culture and advice for Bollywood stars. Watch the full interview now!