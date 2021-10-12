Hrithik Roshan And Other Bollywood Celebrities Seems Supporting Aryan Khan: Details Inside

Hrithik Roshan has given his support to Aryan by sharing a long post with an image of Aryan Khan on his Instagram. Kangana Ranaut's reaction and more.

Hrithik Roshan: Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested by NCB in a drug case involving two of his friends. Where NCB seems to be taking strict action in Mumbai after the Sushant Singh Rajput case and is catching the people associated with the drugs racket every day, on the other hand, some big celebrities in B-town are openly supporting the people of the industry, Recently, Hrithik Roshan has given his support to Aryan by sharing a long post with an image of Aryan Khan on his Instagram. Kangana Ranaut's reaction and more.