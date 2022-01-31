videos

Watch Next

Videos

Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15 trophy, will be seen in Naagin 6 as well: Fair or Unfair?

Videos

Preity Zinta Birthday Special: Top 5 best performances in Bollywood, let's take a look at some iconic movies of her

Videos

Exclusive: Zain Imam playing obsessive lover in the show? Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan

Videos

Antim actress Mahima Makwana on an exclusive interview, here is the full video to watch the fun rapid fire round

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad secret love affair: Let’s find out Bollywood celebrities secret love affairs

You may not know about these secret love affairs of Bollywood celebrities, their love story is very interesting. Let's know the Bollywood secret love affairs

Pratibha Katariya   |    January 31, 2022 9:27 PM IST

Secret love affair of Bollywood celebrities: Apart from their work in films, many Bollywood stars also remain in the headlines for their love relationship. A lot of us like to keep an eye on who is dating who and who is marrying to which celebrity in Bollywood. Well, I am sure that our Bollywood fans will know about the affairs of their favorite celebrities. But do you know that there are some secret love affairs in Bollywood about which very few people are aware. Let’s check out the secret love affairs of Bollywood celebrities.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all