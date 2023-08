Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make heads turn as they walk hand in hand while making their way out of the airport as they return from their exotic vacation.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are back in town after their exotic vacation and they made heads turn with their casual appearance at the airport. The couple was inseparable as they held each other's hand while walking and were engrossed in a conversation that grabbed attention. As the Fighter star made his way to the airport holding his ladylove Saba Azad's hands, fans were in awe of them and calling them the cutest couple in town. Hrithik wore all black with a hoodie, and he had his geeky mode on, while Saba looked all chic in a loose peach pant, crop top paired with a cardigan. Hrithik and Saba are all style goals. Hrithik Roshan left many eyebrows raised when he made his first appearance with Saba Azad at the airport. He walked hand in hand with her, and today the couple have no qualms about being spotted together publicly, and fans are only waiting for them to get married soon. Hrithik's fans are extremely happy for him that he has finally found the love of his life after his separation from his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. Today, they both have happily moved on and are wonderful parents to their kids.