Let's dive into the secret behind Hrithik Roshan's chiseled physique as we celebrate his birthday! Hrithik Roshan, known for his incredible fitness and stunning physique, has always been an inspiration to many. His dedication to fitness is evident in every role he takes on, and fans can't help but wonder how he maintains his sculpted body.

The secret behind Hrithik's enviable physique lies in his disciplined workout routine and strict diet. He follows a rigorous fitness regime, combining weight training, cardio exercises, and functional training to build strength and maintain his toned muscles. Hrithik is also a proponent of functional training, which focuses on movements that mimic real-life activities, making his workouts both challenging and effective. In addition to his intense workout routine, Hrithik pays close attention to his diet. He follows a balanced and nutritious meal plan that includes lean proteins, healthy fats, complex carbohydrates, and plenty of fruits and vegetables. By fueling his body with the right nutrients, Hrithik ensures that he has the energy to power through his workouts and maintain his well-defined physique. Watch the video to know more.