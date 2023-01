Do you know there was a time when even your favorite star had to face a lot of problems? Yes, Hrithik Roshan also has to face many problems in his life. Well, let's find out in this video why Hrithik Roshan became an actor and about his life struggles. Watch entertainment videos.

Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story: Hrithik Roshan is a popular Indian actor who has appeared in a number of successful Bollywood films. He is known for his good looks, acting ability, and impressive dance skills. Roshan has won numerous awards for his performances and is considered one of the most successful actors in the history of Indian cinema. Some of his popular films include "Krrish," "Dhoom 2," and "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." But do you know there was a time when even your favorite star had to face a lot of problems? Yes, Hrithik Roshan also has to face many problems in his life. Well, let's find out in this video why Hrithik Roshan became an actor and about his life struggles. Watch entertainment videos.