Bollywood celebs celebrating Navratri 2022: We are all celebrating the festival with full zeal and enthusiasm, not just us. Bollywood stars are also celebrating the festival. On Sunday, October 2, Hrithik Roshan was captured at Garba. The Bollywood Greek God wowed us all with his amazing dance moves. The actor was grooving with Garba queen Falguni Pathak. Hrithik Roshan will surely impress you with his fantastic dance moves. We have captured Rani Mukerji and Kajol at the Durga Puja pandal. The Bengali beauties look pretty. Rani was seen wearing a blue colored saree and Kajol looked gorgeous in a yellow saree at the Durga Puja pandal. The actress took to Instagram and shared a video of her son Yug as he was served the food at the pandal. This video will surely bring a smile to your face. Watch Video.