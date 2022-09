View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneh Zala (@snehzala)

was spotted outside a theatre along with sons Hreehan and Hridhaan to watch her . While the fans went berserk after seeing Hrithik and they all gathered to get a click with the Vikram Vedha star. The superstar actor was almost mobbed with fans and he was fan miffed over the behaviour of one crazy fan who almost blocked his son's way to get clicked with him. Hrithik Roshan still didn't lose his cool but looked angry. While his bodyguard was seen yelling at the fans to make the space for the actor and later Hrithik made his sons sit in the car and left from the venue.