Ira Trivedi kickstarted the wedding rituals with the Mehendi ceremony which will be followed by a holy union in Mumbai tomorrow. To know more watch the video.

Ira Trivedi kickstarted the wedding rituals with the Mehendi ceremony which will be followed by a holy union in Mumbai tomorrow.The Mehendi ceremony of Madhu and Ira was attended by a large number of Bollywood stars. At Ira and Madhu's Mehendi ceremony, which started on Saturday night, Aamir Khan and several other celebrities were there. As friends and coworkers bless the soon-to-be-married, this star-studded gala will continue into Saturday night.