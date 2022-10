The actor recently worked in a fantastic film Vikram Vedha, which was bombed at the box office. In this video, we are showing you the best big-budget upcoming flicks of Vikram Vedha, the actor. Watch Video.

Hrithik Roshan's Big Budget Movies: In the year 2000, there was a new guy who entered Bollywood and he won everyone's heart. Yes, we are talking about Hrithik Roshan. Dugu made his Bollywood debut with 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' and he instantly became everyone's favorite. Since then, he did not stopped entertaining his fans and audience. He astounded everyone with his hushed performance style and created great films such as Super 30, Kaabil, Dhoom, Lakshya, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, among others. The actor recently completed a fantastic film called Vikram Vedha, which was bombed at the box office, and this film is also doing well. Today in this video we are showing you the best big-budget upcoming flicks of Vikram Vedha, the actor. Watch Video.