videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Weeks after Sidharth Shukla's demise, video of Shehnaaz Gill talking about life after death and reincarnation goes viral – watch

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash has a boyfriend in the house; Jay Bhanushali says, 'Control mein nahi hai tera baby'

Trailers

Hum Do Hamare Do teaser: Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon look impressive in this film about adoption with a twist

Entertainment News

House of the Dragon teaser: HBO excites us with a glimpse of its Game of Thrones prequel, making us echo that 'Dragons do make Kings'

From 'Banegi Apni Baat' to Best Talk Show 'Jeena Esi Ka Naam Hai', List of 5 Best Zee TV's Must Watch Shows Till Date

From Hum Paanch to Banegi Apni Baat, in today's video we will talk about some of the pioneering shows of Zee TV Channel, which changed the way we think.

Hitesh Malik   |    October 6, 2021 7:32 PM IST

Best Zee TV Shows: It would not be wrong to say that Zee TV has always tried to show us the mirror of society. Its shows have made a special place in our hearts, which any OTT web series of today would never be able to. From Hum Paanch to Banegi Apni Baat, in today's video we will talk about some of the pioneering shows of Zee TV Channel, which changed the way we think. Not only this, even after so many years, it seems like there is a special connection with those shows even today.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all