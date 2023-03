Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, and Rahul Dev shared their exciting experience working on the upcoming action-packed web series 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega,' focusing on a cop trapped in a murder case. Watch Videos.

Hunter Trailer Launch: Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, and Rahul Dev recently shared their exhilarating experience working on the upcoming web series 'Hunter- Tootega Nahi Todega.' The actors expressed their joy in being a part of the action-packed drama, revealing that they were so engrossed in the shoot that time seemed to have flown by, and before they knew it, the shoot was over. The series revolves around the life of a cop who is framed in a murder case and his struggles to prove his innocence. The actors also talked about their respective roles in the series and how they worked hard to give their best performances. The trailer of the web series was launched on March 14, creating a buzz among fans who are eagerly waiting for its release.