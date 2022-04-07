Hurdang: Sunny Kaushal REACTS to his kiss with Nushrratt Bharuccha in the film [Exclusive Video]

videos

Hurdang is a love story inspired by true incidents from the 1990s. Both will be seen playing college Allahabad University students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 7, 2022 10:54 AM IST

Sunny Kaushal Finally Reacted To His Kiss With Nushrrat Bharuccha In 'Hurdang' Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal will be next seen opposite Nushrrat Bharuccha in the upcoming movie 'Hurdang'. Directed by Nikhil Bhatt, Hurdang is a love story inspired by true incidents from the 1990s. Both will be seen playing college Allahabad University students coming from different ideologies and backgrounds. Sunny and Nusrat's chemistry is solid. Both have also given lip-lock scenes in front of the camera and the intense love story of both. The film is releasing in theaters on April 8. To know more about these watch the video.

