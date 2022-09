Hush Hush actress Kritika Kamra is still fighting with her transition from television to Bollywood, she talks about the labels that industry gives to TV actors. Watch the Exclusive interview.

who has been receiving accolades for her portrayal in her latest web series Hush Hush talks about the fighting with the label of TV actor in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife, " There are many labels that people use in this industry. Even within the industry, there are stereotypes of what kind of actor you are. I think the only way to sought if shun this is to keep working and proving yourself again and again. Every film that I have got so far through multiple rounds of auditions. I have always had to go there and work for a part and I don't mind that. All that I have in my control is that I can make a good achieve that showcase my capabilities and I feel only work can sought of overwrite these labels break these moulds." Isn't that the right way?