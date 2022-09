Amid the nepotism debate, Bollywood actress Shahana Goswami who will be seen next in Hush Hush talks about what is the biggest problem in the industry and why favoritism works her. Watch exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Shahana Goswami is one of the most celebrated actresses in the industry. She calls herself a team player when asked about doing ensemble films. While amid the debate of nepotism, we asked Shahana about her take ta this has changed and now outsiders are being favoured more than star kids by that dance, to which Shahana said that is no system in this industry and that is the reason anybody gets any film. While in the West it's different. Talking about the struggle she said has been lucky, " I came from nowhere and I got work in my first audition. I was at the right place at the right time and it was pure luck." Shahana is seen next in Hush Hush along with Juhi Chawla Soha Ali Khan and more.