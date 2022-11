The winner of Hustle season 2 has been announced, MC Square is the winner ofthe show. "I want to work as a rapper and singer." "I have to explore and work in every field." In this video, watch the other things MC Square has shared. Watch Video.

Hustle season 2 winner: Hustle season 2 is one of the most popular shows, especially with young people. The winner of the show has been announced: MC Square is the winner of Hustle 2.0. Paradox, aka Tanishq Singh, was the first runner-up, and Mumbaikar Nazz, aka Nihar Hodawadekar, was announced as the second runner-up. The show was judged by Badshah, and the grand finale of the show was aired on Sunday. MC Square shared his journey so far. Abhishek Baisla, aka MC Square, said, "I want to work as a rapper and singer." "I have to explore and work in every field." In this video, watch the other things MC Square has shared. Watch Video.