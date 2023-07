Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari enjoy a movie date, Saif Ali Khan's son shows his gentlemanly side by holding her jacket [Watch Video]

Video Desk | July 23, 2023 1:30 PM IST

Palak and Ibrahim arrived separately at the theatre to catch the movie, but it did not take fans to guess that they were enjoying the show together. Moreover, in a video shared on the internet, Ibrahim was seen carrying Palak's jacket, confirming that they watched the movie together and fuelling rumours of them dating. Ibrahim, who worked as an assistant director in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', was seen indulging in fun banter with mediapersons outside the theatre.