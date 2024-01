In a surprising turn of events, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, the star kids who have been making waves ...

In a surprising turn of events, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari, the star kids who have been making waves in the industry, were spotted together on New Year's Eve, but what caught everyone's attention was the way they tried to hide their faces. The paparazzi were quick to capture the elusive duo, who seemed to be enjoying each other's company. This sighting has sparked intense speculation about the nature of their relationship, with many wondering if there's more than just friendship between them. Fans and followers are eagerly awaiting any confirmation or clarification from Ibrahim and Palak themselves, but for now, the mystery of their relationship status continues to keep everyone guessing. Stay tuned as we unravel the truth behind Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari's hidden faces on that eventful New Year's Eve.