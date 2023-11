At IFFI 2023, the red carpet was on fire with the presence of Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, and other incredible ...

At IFFI 2023, the red carpet was on fire with the presence of Karan Johar, Sunny Deol, and other incredible stars. They absolutely stole the show with their impeccable style, confidence, and charisma. The red carpet was a dazzling display of glamour and fashion, as these Bollywood icons rocked their stunning outfits and posed for the cameras with sheer elegance. The energy was electric, and the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement. Bollywood stars such as Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit along with her husband Dr Sriram Madhav Nene, Filmmaker Karan Johar, actress Divya Dutta and so on arrived at the opening ceremony of the event. Talking to the media, Filmmaker Karan Johar said, "...I have been here for the past 25 years and I am glad there is an ease in evolution. From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', the characters have evolved, the journey has evolved and I am glad that the film received so much love."