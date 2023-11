The International Film Festival Of India in Goa is turning out to be one star-studded affair. A festival that will ...

The International Film Festival Of India in Goa is turning out to be one star-studded affair. A festival that will continue in 28th of this month is filled with glory and glamour, and some of the biggest names of the entertainment industry have ensured this is a week to remember and rave. Salman Khan's effortless style and charm were on full display as he supported his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri at IFFI 2023. In the 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India the recent appearance of Salman Khan created a buzz around social media. The Tiger 3 actor made a solid appearance at the Film Festival on Tuesday evening, November 21, 2023, and that is when Salman Khan stole the spotlight. During the event, Salman was accompanied by his niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who recently made her Bollywood debut in Farrey, and was seen interacting with the media.