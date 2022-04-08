videos

Watch Next

Videos

'Ghamandi' Kareena Kapoor Khan avoids paparazzi after the photographer injury incident; netizens ask, ‘isko itna bhaav kyun dete ho’

Interviews

RRR 1000 crore success bash: Rakhi Sawant reveals who'll win among Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in Bigg Boss [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos

Jackie Chan birthday special: Lesser known facts of The Kung Fu Master will leave you stunned

Videos

Inside RRR 1000 crore Success Party with SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR and more

Ignored by Karan Johar, Rakhi Sawant soon to play lead in a South biggie? Here's what she has to say [Exclusive]

Rakhi Sawant made her presence felt at the RRR success bash, and while talking to BollywoodLife, she opened up about working in South films. Watch the exclusive video here...

Murtuza Iqbal   |    April 8, 2022 12:17 PM IST

Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the Bollywood film industry. She knows how to grab the headlines, and recently, the actress attended the success bash of RRR. At the event, she was ignored by Karan Johar, and other celebs, but she still made her presence felt. While talking to BollywoodLife about starring in a South film, Rakhi said, “Mujhe nahi pata yaha kab kiski taqdeer chamak jaaye. Agar koi chai banate banate Pradhan Mantri ban sakte hai, toh main dance karte karte heroine kyun nahi bansakti. You never know.”

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all