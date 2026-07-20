Ikka: Sunny Deol steals the limelight, fans say, 'Akshaye Khanna kahan hai?'

At the success party of Netflix film 'Ikka', Sunny Deol stole the limelight with his red carpet looks. Celebs including Dia Mirza also posed for the paparazzi. However, co-star Akshaye Khanna was missing from the event, and fans immediately started asking "Akshaye Khanna kahan hai?"

The success party of Netflix’s ‘Ikka’ turned into a star-studded affair on Red Carpet. Sunny Deol came in style and got all the limelight and became the centre of attraction. Dia Mirza and many more Bollywood celebs also attended and posed for the paparazzi adding glamour to the evening.But there was one name not there – Akshaye Khanna. The actor, who plays a key role in ‘Ikka’ was missing from the party. Fans took to social media with queries of “Akshaye Khanna kahan hai?”, his absence not going unnoticed.Watch the full video for all the highlights from the ‘Ikka’ success bash and see which other stars lit up the night.