Several Bollywood celebrities have become pregnant before getting married.

These well-known Bollywood actresses are those who became pregnant prior to marriage. Even though some of them are well-known for their roles in Bollywood movies, their careers eventually faltered as a result of the public' adoration and acclaim. Bollywood celebrities have a tremendous fan base all over the world who follow them for their style and way of life—some of them even start new trends. Here we are offering a list of actresses who have revealed their affair and pregnancies before marriage. Some of them keep their secrets to themselves or don't share their personal lives.