videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

From Deepika Padukone's Tara from Tamasha to Anushka Sharma's Farah from Dil Dhadakne Do — 4 Bollywood characters you want as your BFF

News and Gossip

Kartik Aaryan holds the umbrella for Sara Ali Khan and it is ideal boyfriend behaviour! - watch videos

News and Gossip

Love Aaj Kal 2: Kartik Aaryan brings the house down with Imtiaz Ali but we miss Sara Ali Khan - watch videos

Imtiaz Ali Birthday: Anushka Sharma to Ranbir Kapoor; 4 A-list Bollywood stars who rejected director's films for shocking reasons

Imtiaz Ali Birthday: Imtiaz Ali is celebrating his birthday today on June 16. Let us tell you the Bollywood A-listers who rejected Imtiaz Ali's movies for this shocking reason.

Pratibha Katariya   |    June 16, 2022 12:36 PM IST

Imtiaz Ali Birthday: One of the best Indian film director and producer known for his films like Love Aaj Kal, Jab We Met, Rockstar, Tamasha, Highway and much other movies, Imtiaz Ali is celebrating his 51st birthday. Imtiaz Ali is known for creating magic on screen. He has infused contemporary and new-age romance into Hindi cinema. Here in this video, we will tell you about some Bollywood actors that refused Imtiaz's films. Yes, being the best director, producer and writer there are many Bollywood actors who refused his films. From Anushka Sharma, and Ranbir Kapoor to Varun Dhawan and more Bollywood stars rejected Imtiaz's films for various reasons. If you also want to know the reason behind this then watch this video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all