Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina VIRAL chat on Pakistan reaction to AR Rahman Main Vaapas Aaunga concert

In a candid conversation, Imtiaz Ali and Vedang Raina react to the buzz surrounding Pakistan's response to A. R. Rahman's Main Vaapas Aaunga performance at the Attari border, BTS and more.

Imtiaz Ali and Vedang Raina open up about the buzz around Pakistan’s response to A. R. Rahman’s Main Vaapas Aaunga performance at the Attari border. The two talk about the conversations that started on the internet and remember the way music transcends. Apart from the viral topic, they also talk about love, heartbreak, personal experiences and the lessons that come with loss. It gets interesting when they start talking about Diljit Dosanjh, with some new perspectives and unknown facts that fans would not want to miss.