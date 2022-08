Independence Day 2022 Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Drashti Dhami who will soon be seen on the show Duranga with Gulshan Devaiah spoke about what real freedom means to her

As we celebrate the 75th year of our freedom, we got in touch with actress to know what Asli Azaadi or real freedom means to her. The actress said the two things that defined real freedom in a democracy where freedom of speech and freedom of expression. India has always upheld these two in its constitution. Drashti Dhami is all geared up for the release of Duranga. The show is the official remake of Flower Of Evil, the superhit romantic crime drama that starred Lee Joon-gi, Kim Ji-hoon, Moon Chae-won and Seo Hyeon-woo in main roles. Duranga will come on Zee5 from August 19, 2022. is also a part of the web show.