Independence Day 2022: India is a country of love, enthusiasm, festivals, nature, and Indian attire. Our love for our country is immense and we salute our freedom fighters for the freedom they have provided us and the price they have sacrificed for our sake. Let us remind you that Bollywood has been producing patriotic films for years, and those films have encouraged us to sand by our country and enhance our patriotism. Today we're celebrating our 75th year of Independence Day, and on this special occasion, we have got something very interesting for you. We have asked our office friends and colleagues about their favorite patriotic films and have asked them to sing a song from that film. Watch the video to see their lovely reactions.

Written by, Devisha Keshri