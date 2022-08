As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, we got in touch with Huma Qureshi to know what freedom means to her.

As we celebrate our 75th Independence Day, we got in touch with to know what freedom means to her. And this is what she had to say, " Freedom, I feel in a country like India where we won our Independence with so many difficulties and sacrifice, and our basic right is to protect the basic fundamental rights of every citizen and that is something our freedom fighters fought for, your entire country sacrificed for. Bahut mushkil she humko ye azaadi mili hai, so I feel like jab hum azaad hogaye hai, where we don't have a foreign power to rule us should try to be the best possible citizen and work hard in making Indian a superpower. "