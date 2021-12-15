videos

Watch Next

Videos

Celeb Spotted: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport, Couple look stylish | Watch video

Videos

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding viral video, watch how gorgeous Ankita was looking | Watch video

Videos

Bollywood actresses who won beauty pageants before entering bollywood | Watch video

Videos

Exclusive! Radhika Madan And Sunny Kaushal On Upcoming Movie Shiddat, On Their Character, Audition Process And More

India won Miss Trans Global Crown 2021 for the first time, meet Sruthy Sithara | Watch video

Kerala's Sruthy Sithara Crowned Miss Trans Global Universe 2021.Sruthy was among the first four transgenders who were appointed for a government job by the Kerala government.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 15, 2021 5:00 PM IST

India won Miss Trans Global Crown 2021: Sruthy Sithara, who was representing India at Miss Global Trans Title for the past six months, on December 1 received her award through an online event. Kerala's Sruthy Sithara Crowned Miss Trans Global Universe 2021.Kerala's Sruthy Sithara Crowned Miss Trans Global Universe 2021.Sruthy was among the first four transgenders who were appointed for a government job by the Kerala government. She worked as a project assistant at the Transgender Cell, Social Justice Department.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all