India won Miss Trans Global Crown 2021 for the first time, meet Sruthy Sithara | Watch video

Kerala's Sruthy Sithara Crowned Miss Trans Global Universe 2021.Sruthy was among the first four transgenders who were appointed for a government job by the Kerala government.

India won Miss Trans Global Crown 2021: Sruthy Sithara, who was representing India at Miss Global Trans Title for the past six months, on December 1 received her award through an online event. Kerala's Sruthy Sithara Crowned Miss Trans Global Universe 2021.Kerala's Sruthy Sithara Crowned Miss Trans Global Universe 2021.Sruthy was among the first four transgenders who were appointed for a government job by the Kerala government. She worked as a project assistant at the Transgender Cell, Social Justice Department.

