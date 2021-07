Indian Idol 12: Reena Roy compliments Shanmukhapriya's singing; says 'Purani Reena Roy ki jhalak nazar aayi' – watch video

Bollywood evergreen actress Reena Roy will grace the sets of the singing reality show Indian Idol season 12 as a special guest. The top 6 contestants will be performing her hit numbers. Contestant Shanmukhapriya‘s performance on the “Disco Station” song leaves Reena Roy impressed. The actress recalls her golden days and compliments Shanmukhapriya that she sees a younger Reena Roy in her. The contestant Shanmukhapriya gets excited and emotional with the veteran actress's comments.