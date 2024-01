Indian Force Police star Sidharth Malhotra is floored to be compared with Amitabh Bachchan by Rohit Shetty, who gets candid about turning into an action hero in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife.

Sidharth Malhotra is right now enjoying all the love for his latest release Indian Police Force. BollywoodLife met exclusively with the star where we spoke about his transition. And even asked him about being compared with Amitabh Bachchan by Rohit Shetty. Sidharth said, "It’s something that happened by chance when my third film Ek Villain was released it was my first action hero, then Brothers and Gentleman. And when Shershaah came and with all the love it was a sign that they love me in action. So no complaints, I have loved watching action since childhood. So I really loved doing the Indian Police Force as well. I like the combination of series giving the fun of single screen.”

He further added,” I think it’s too tall and order and sometimes I hope Mr Bachchan doesn’t get offended because he has entertainer generations, even though I was not fortunate to watch his films in theatres, I was born little later, but I have Sen all his loves later on. Where he is played this quintessential hero, and yet being very understated but impactful, I find that combination very interesting. And I am a big fan of that style as you can see that. As an actor, it is extremely satisfying and encouraging for me to get that compliment from Rohit Shetty.