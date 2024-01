Sidharth Malhotra's airport style is always on point, no matter the occasion. Whether he's going for a casual and laid-back look or a more formal and sophisticated one, he knows how to rock it with confidence and flair.

Sidharth Malhotra knows how to make heads turn at the airport. Netizens are going crazy over his style, and they're saying, "Dilli ke ladke ne aag laga di" which means "The boy from Delhi has set the place on fire. His airport looks are always on fire, and people can't get enough of it. Whether it's his cool and casual outfits or his dapper and suave ensembles, Sidharth knows how to make a statement. It's no surprise that netizens are showering him with compliments and admiration. His fashion game is truly on another level, and he continues to inspire and impress with his impeccable style choices. 'Indian Police Force,' scheduled to debut on January 19, 2024, the forthcoming Amazon Original series, is a creation of director Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. Renowned for his blockbuster cop franchises like 'Singham,' 'Simmba,' and 'Sooryavanshi,' Shetty ventures into the realm of digital direction with this 7-episode series.