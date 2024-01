Shilpa Shetty who is gearing up for her next release Indian Police Force gets exclusively candid with BollywoodLife and speaks about who would make a better female cop in the industry and more.

Shilpa Shetty is all set to play a fierce cop role in Rohit Shetty's next Indian Police Force. The Bollywood diva stunned in the trailer and fans are raving about her action in the first glimpse of the web series. BL met Shilpa and had a candid chat with her about everything and she happily spoke her heart out. In the rapid-fire round, we quizzed the diva who she thinks will make a better cop apart from her. And gave her the option of two stylish divas named and it's Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Shilpa picked Deepika Padukone's name over Katrina Kaif and it's not surprising at all. Deepika indeed is one of the perfect names and we wonder if Katrina Kaif too can stun as a cop, what do you think?