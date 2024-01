Indian Police Force, the series starring Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Siddharth Malhotra, is going to be released soon and ...

Indian Police Force, the series starring Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Siddharth Malhotra, is going to be released soon and the cast of the film is busy in its promotions. Shilpa Shetty and cast are seen promoting the series at different places every day. Recently the entire team was seen promoting the film in Delhi. In such a situation, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Siddharth Malhotra have shared many things about their roles. He has also told how his character was different from other characters. Not only this, Shilpa Shetty said, “I have played several characters but today I am feeling very proud after playing this specific role...Playing characters is different from playing real-life heroes.” For more information, please watch the video.