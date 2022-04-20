Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's cop drama; deets here

videos

Pratibha Katariya   |    April 20, 2022 12:23 PM IST

Sidharth Malhotra to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty: After Ajay Devgan, Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty's cop universe has now seen Sidharth Malhotra's entry. After playing an amazing role of an Army officer in successful 'Shershaah', Sidharth Malhotra is now going to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming film. Sidharth Malhotra shared the first look on social media. The Golmaal franchise delivered four super hit films- Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Golmaal Returns (2008), Golmaal 3 (2010) and Golmaal Again (2017). We are hoping this upcoming movie will again be a super hit movie. Watch the video to know more update about this movie.

