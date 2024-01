The event was a grand spectacle, with the who's who of Bollywood making their presence felt. Sidharth Malhotra, known for ...

The event was a grand spectacle, with the who's who of Bollywood making their presence felt. Sidharth Malhotra, known for his dashing looks and impeccable style, stole the show as he graced the red carpet. Vivek Oberoi, with his charismatic persona, added an extra touch of glamour to the event. As the cameras flashed and the paparazzi went crazy, these celebrities posed for the shutterbugs, showcasing their unique fashion statements.

The trailer launch event was a perfect blend of glitz and glamour, with the stars adding their own charm to the occasion. Fans and media outlets couldn't get enough of the excitement and buzz surrounding the event.The main characters are played by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi. Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, and Lalit Parimoo will also have significant roles in the series titled Indian Police Force. The series is set to premiere on January 19. Watch the video to know more.