From the gripping drama of "Indian Police Force" to the intriguing twists of "Karmma Calling," these must-watch series are bound to keep you on the edge of your seat. In "Indian Police Force," follow the lives of brave police officers as they tackle crime, corruption, and personal challenges. With intense action sequences and compelling storylines, this series promises to be a thrilling experience that showcases the dedication and sacrifices of our real-life heroes. On the other hand, "Karmma Calling" takes you on a journey of karma and its consequences. Both these series offer a unique blend of entertainment and storytelling, leaving you craving for more with each episode. So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and get ready to be hooked on these must-watch web series in 2024.