Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma The Power Couple: Bollywood's power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma was the center of attention at a sports award event held in Mumbai. The stylish couple arrived to celebrate the accomplishments of Indian players who have brought glory to the country. Ranveer and Deepika attended the event with Deepika's father Prakash Padukone, while Virat and Anushka posed for the paparazzi together. The star-studded event also saw the likes of Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Shubman Gill and Neeraj Chopra. The celebrities put their best fashion foot forward, making the event a glamorous affair.