Salman Khan Launched India's First Crypto Token GARI, Chingari App: Details Inside

Short video application Chingari introduced its first-ever Crypto token $GARI on the 16th of October 2021. India's First ever crypto token was launched by actor and brand Ambassador Salman Khan.

Satakshi Singh   |    October 19, 2021 7:45 PM IST

Salman Khan: India’s First ever crypto token was launched by actor and brand Ambassador Salman Khan. Salman Khan made it official on Social media and posted - "I am officially launching Chingari’s in-app GARI Tokens reward programme & its NFT Marketplace. You can buy my Video NFTs, exclusively on the GARI NFT Marketplace. Cheers to a new chapter in Content Creation & Monetisation!!! #ChingariKiGari #GariTokens." You can earn $GARI crypto token by just creating and sharing short videos on Chingari App.

