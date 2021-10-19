Salman Khan Launched India's First Crypto Token GARI, Chingari App: Details Inside

Short video application Chingari introduced its first-ever Crypto token $GARI on the 16th of October 2021. India's First ever crypto token was launched by actor and brand Ambassador Salman Khan.

You can earn $GARI crypto token by just creating and sharing short videos on Chingari App.