India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Scared Samay Raina? Did You Miss This Part?

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The chaos continues in Latent's Episode 2. In this review video of India's Got Latent Season 2, Episode 2, we dive into the funniest moments, the wildest talents, and that exact moment where Samay Raina looked genuinely caught off guard. Did you catch that specific highlight, or did you completely miss it? Let's talk about the judges, the scores, and whether this episode topped the premiere or couldn't beat it.

India's Got Latent Season 2 Episode 2 Review: The chaos continues in Latent's Episode 2. In this review video of India's Got Latent Season 2, Episode 2, we dive into the funniest moments, the wildest talents, and that exact moment where Samay Raina looked genuinely caught off guard. Did you catch that specific highlight, or did you completely miss it? Let's talk about the judges, the scores, and whether this episode topped the premiere or couldn't beat it.