Oh boy! Just look at this little one's talent. The 5 year old girl named Pragya won hearts with her outstanding performance along with her mother at India's Got Talent Season 9 . Judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kiron Kher and Manoj Muntashir were stunned seeing this immense talent of the little girl and her mother and couldn't stop themselves from giving a standing ovation. The moment the little girl Pragya starts singing, Shilpa is seen saying that she has got goosebumps and believe us you will have the same feeling. The mother and daughter belongs from Guhati, Assam and they are clearly owing the stage like the real Queens.