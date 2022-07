Huma Qureshi threw a star-studded birthday party as the actress turns 36 today. She cut the cake with her Btwon friends & family. Watch the video.

Huma Qureshi's Star-Studded Birthday Bash: Bollywood star Huma Qureshi is celebrating her 36th birthday today, i.e. July 28. The actress threw an athleisure-themed birthday party, and many B-Town stars were seen attending the party last night. Huma Qureshi's brother, Saqib Saleem, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Rakul Preet, and other stars were seen in their fancy clothes. Let us tell you that Huma Qureshi was highly appreciated for her special appearance in the song "Shikayat" by Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress has worked in many Bollywood films and has achieved a lot in her career. Let us tell you that the actress will be seen in some upcoming Bollywood films such as Sita Ramam, Pippa and Ankh Micholi. Bollywood Life wishes Huma Qureshi a very happy birthday. Well, for now, enjoy her birthday bash video.

Written by, Devisha Keshri