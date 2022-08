Last night, social media sensation Jannat Zubair Rahmani celebrated her 21st birthday. Watch the video to see more inside pictures and know how they wished Jannat Zubair. Watch Video.

Inside Jannat Zubair's birthday bash: Last night, social media sensation Jannat Zubair Rahmani celebrated her birthday. Jannat Zubair Rahmani is a popular personality in the TV industry as well as on social media. She has worked on shows like Kashi, Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Matti Ki Banno, and others. She celebrated her 21st birthday last night, and she looked gorgeous in the beige-colored short dress. We have spotted many stars from the TV industry, like Rubina Dilaik, Mahi Vij, Divya Agarwal, Mouni Roy, and others. Mouni Roy attended the birthday bash with her husband, Suraj Nambiar. She looked beautiful with her husband. Watch the video to see more inside pictures and know how they wished Jannat Zubair. Watch Video.