Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan marked his 33rd birthday on November 22 with a celebration fit for a star. The actor, known for his charming smile and impressive acting chops, hosted a star-studded bash in Mumbai, attended by the who’s who of the silver screen. Following the festivities, the actor shared parts of his birthday cake with the photographers, cutting it with joy. Kartik wore an all-black ensemble consisting of a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. In a heartwarming moment, the actor not only cut the cake but also generously shared it with the paparazzi, creating a unique and memorable interaction between the star and the photographers who document his public appearances. The video capturing this candid cake-cutting session showcases Kartik’s down-to-earth and affable nature.