Inside Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's most romantic moments from Paris; this will surely melt your heart

Malaika Arora: Bollywood's glamorous actress Malaika Arora lately celebrated her beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris. The actress has shared a throwback video from her vacation on her Instagram. Her caption read " This weather is so romantic....#thrwoback to Banta hai...I Love Paris. She also mentioned Arjun Kapoor's user name in the caption. The video is trending all over the Internet and fans are showering their love in the comment section. Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been in a relationship for quite some time now. We can say that Malaika is in a romantic mood as the weather gets romantic. Watch this video to know more.

Written by Devisha Keshri